 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Umbrella Academy season 3 photos give a glimpse of an alternate timeline

Umbrella Academy... meet the Sparrow Academy

By Petrana Radulovic
Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, standing in cool leather jackets Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

New photos for the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy bring two separate realities — and two separate sets of Hargreeves siblings — together.

In the third season of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings find themselves in an alternate timeline — one where enigmatic Reginald Hargreeves never adopted them. Instead, Reginald adopts a different set of super-powered individuals, raising them to be the Sparrow Academy.

The original Hargreeves siblings — dutiful Luther (Tom Hopper); rebellious Diego (Davida Castañeda); compassionate Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman); eccentric Klaus (Robert Sheehan); snarky Five (Aidan Gallagher); and lonely Viktor (Elliot Page) — must make sense of this new reality, where their former sibling Ben (Justin Min) is now the confident second-in-command of the Sparrow Academy.

These new photos also show glimpses of the new characters, played by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David. Unfortunately, the most important member of the new crew, Christopher, who is played by Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube, is not pictured, so we’ll have to wait to see him in action.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22.

three figures stand against a sunny background Photo: Netflix
allison and viktor walking down the street Photo: Netflix
five slouched in the back of a car Photo: Netflix
a group of five shadowed figures Photo: Netflix
allison, diego, and klaus looking confused Photo: Netflix
reginald hargreeves stands in a darkened room Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
the original umbrella academy members clad in all black facing the alternate version of ben Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
klaus and five sharing a bunkbed; klaus sits up in bed, arms held out and wears a black croptop, jacket, and hat; five is on the bottom bunk, seemingly asleep Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
lila leaning on a lampost, she wears a plaid skirt and a leather jacket and her hair is dyed blonde Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
two women in red jumpsuits Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, standing in cool leather jackets Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix
a young man sits on a countertop Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

News

Overwatch 2 beta will get more heroes, maps, and hero reworks, Blizzard says

Culture

What makes Elden Ring even harder? A Fisher-Price controller

Trailers

DC’s League of Super-Pets movie has a villain who looks like the Braniac of guinea pigs

View all stories in News

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon