 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DC’s League of Super-Pets movie has a villain who looks like the Braniac of guinea pigs

New, 1 comment

A squad of shelter pets led by Krypto the Superdog

By Cass Marshall

Superheroes having their own super-pets is a long-running tradition in comics. It makes sense; a major part of superhero canon is the various relationships they have with their families and coworkers, many of whom also have superpowers of their own. The new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets is a celebration of these characters, and shows a cast of lovable pets come together to save humanity.

It looks like the movie starts off with Krypto, Superman’s dog, tutoring a cast of lesser known super-pets like Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), Chip (Diego Luna), a squirrel with lightning powers, or Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a turtle with super speed. The Justice League also show up in the film, building friendships with their respective pets. However, the League is kidnapped by a mysterious guinea pig called Lulu. What Lulu wants the Justice League for, and her origins, will likely be major plot points in the film.

With Superman and pals in danger, it’s the super-pets that have to band together and save them from Lulu. It looks like it’ll follow many of the typical beats of a superhero team-up movie, but with a heaping helping of inspiration from The Secret Life of Pets.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released in theaters on July 29.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2 beta will get more heroes, maps, and hero reworks, Blizzard says

By Cass Marshall
7 comments / new

Destiny 2 guide: Guardian Games 2022

By Ryan Gilliam

What makes Elden Ring even harder? A Fisher-Price controller

By Ana Diaz
4 comments / new

Dung Eater quest Elden Ring walkthrough

By Mike Rougeau

Daniel Radcliffe is clearly having the time of his life in the ‘Weird Al’ movie

By Michael McWhertor
25 comments / new

Cookie Run: Kingdom characters list and cookies guide

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon