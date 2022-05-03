DC’s League of Super-Pets movie has a villain who looks like the Braniac of guinea pigs

Superheroes having their own super-pets is a long-running tradition in comics. It makes sense; a major part of superhero canon is the various relationships they have with their families and coworkers, many of whom also have superpowers of their own. The new trailer for DC League of Super-Pets is a celebration of these characters, and shows a cast of lovable pets come together to save humanity.

It looks like the movie starts off with Krypto, Superman’s dog, tutoring a cast of lesser known super-pets like Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), Chip (Diego Luna), a squirrel with lightning powers, or Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a turtle with super speed. The Justice League also show up in the film, building friendships with their respective pets. However, the League is kidnapped by a mysterious guinea pig called Lulu. What Lulu wants the Justice League for, and her origins, will likely be major plot points in the film.

With Superman and pals in danger, it’s the super-pets that have to band together and save them from Lulu. It looks like it’ll follow many of the typical beats of a superhero team-up movie, but with a heaping helping of inspiration from The Secret Life of Pets.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released in theaters on July 29.