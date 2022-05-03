Overwatch 2 beta will get more heroes, maps, and hero reworks, Blizzard says

Overwatch 2’s PvP beta is still in its early stages, and more content is coming before the full game launches. That includes new features, maps, and even additional unannounced heroes, Blizzard says, as well as regular balance changes with an initial focus on the game’s support cast.

Blizzard detailed some of those changes in a developer blog on the official Overwatch site on Tuesday, providing a look at what players can expect over subsequent patches.

While there’s no word on when new heroes (beyond Sojourn) or maps may arrive, Blizzard shared some of its plans regarding immediate priorities. Support heroes will be seeing additional buffs, since they’ve lost an off-tank to protect them and are more open to flanking. That may also mean reworked abilities, something that the support side of Overwatch didn’t get in Overwatch 2’s beta.

“We have heard clearly that support players feel both tanks and damage players have more new content to enjoy and explore in this Beta,” Blizzard said. “Longer term, we believe the most effective way to tackle this issue is to add exciting new support heroes to the game, and that is part of our plans. In the near term, our hero design team is also experimenting with significant, but shorter lead time, ideas including new and refreshed abilities for some existing support heroes.”

Blizzard also touched on changes to Overwatch’s scoreboard, and explained why it retired the medal and “fire” system in Overwatch 2’s beta in favor of more granular player statistics.

“These statistics include eliminations, assists, deaths, damage, damage mitigated, and healing,” Blizzard said. “The information will be presented in a new layout that mirrors other competitive games and sports. We want to provide players with an overall more accurate view of the game. Our team believes providing accurate feedback and encouragement can improve everyone’s gameplay experience!”

Blizzard was quick to note that the beta test is still a work in progress, and elements like menu screens, scoreboards, heroes’ new and upgraded looks, and the golden gun system are not fully implemented or complete. There will be “a significant amount of overall polish and refinement added in the form of enhanced UI, [and] bug fixes,” according to the developer.