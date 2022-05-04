 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It’s May the 4th! Here are 13 Star Wars games worth picking up in this year’s sales

The first half of May is loaded with Star Wars sales

By Ryan Gilliam

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

an ominous figure in a black mask and Imperial uniform looks to the left in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

In honor of May the 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars day, there are special sales on Star Wars games all over the galaxy (well, mainly on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC). If you’ve missed out on new games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or classics like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, you can get both of them very cheap in this year’s sales.

Some platforms, like Xbox and Nintendo, have their own May the 4th sales, while others just have a host of different Star Wars games at unusually low prices. The Star Wars website has a useful blog for finding all the deals, but Star Wars games are plentiful and vary wildly in quality. We’ve combed through all the options and selected the 13 best Star Wars deals you should take advantage of before they go away.

We’ve listed each game below with the sale price, the platform, and the day the sale ends. Here are the best deals on Star Wars games, new and old alike:

If you have multiple platforms, pay close attention to the days the sales are ending. While the Xbox and Switch sales end this week, many of the PlayStation and Steam sales extend into the next.

