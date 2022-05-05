Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon trailer is filled with thrones, houses, and dragons

The latest trailer for HBO’s new Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, is here and it doesn’t disappoint. It’s filled with dragons, dragon eggs, political intrigue, and a lot of blond wigs.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire prequel Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is in turn a prequel to the events of the Game of Thrones show. Where Game of Thrones focused on the last Targaryen’s quest to take back the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon will focus on the infamously bloody reign that led to the Targaryens’ unseating.

Notably, this trailer shows the ancestors of some famous families from the original show bending the knee to King Viserys Targaryen. There’s Lord Rickon Stark (not to be confused with Eddard’s youngest son), an ancient ancestor of the Stark family that viewers already know. Boremund Baratheon (ancestor to Robert) is also present, as is Corlys Velaryon, leader of a house that fell under the Baratheon banner by the time Game of Thrones rolled around.

Interestingly, they’re swearing fealty to not only the current king, but his named heir: his daughter, Rhaenyra. The world of Westeros follows a historical precedent of male heirs succeeding their fathers to the throne, so Viserys choosing Rhaenyra as his heir is going to cause some major conflict in the kingdom, especially in his own family.

The series is co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin, co-showrunner and writers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, and Sara Hess. The cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole; Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria; and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon is only the beginning for what HBO hopes is a major expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise. While five spinoff shows were considered to fill the immediate void left by the flagship show, only House of the Dragon moved forward. But additional show announcements have followed, including a series based on author George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, an animated series for HBO Max, and three more epically sized projects that could take any form: 10,000 Ships, about the warrior-queen Princess Nymeria, who founded Dorne; a story set in Flea Bottom, the slum of King’s Landing; and 9 Voyages, about Corlys Velaryon, a legendary sailor from Game of Thrones history.

House of the Dragon will arrive first, bowing on both HBO and HBO Max when it premieres this August.