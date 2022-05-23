 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts streaming May 24

Sonic and Tails (and Knuckles) gotta go to Paramount Plus

Knuckles and Sonic square off, face to face, in a still from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Image: Paramount Pictures/Sega of America

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming home on May 24. The sequel to Sega and Paramount Pictures’ hit video game movie will make its streaming debut on Paramount Plus and on other digital platforms Tuesday, 45 days after its theatrical release in April.

For fans of physical media, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Aug. 9. The physical release will include “nearly an hour of bonus features,” Paramount said in a news release, including a new, exclusive animated short, “Sonic Drone Home,” featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Sonic’s human pal Tom, Tika Sumpter as Tom’s human wife Maddie, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower.

In Polygon’s review of the movie, critic Jesse Hassenger said, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has just enough laughs to make its shopworn lessons about the value of friendship and [...] teamwork feel like part of a harmlessly amusing kids’ movie, rather than an insidious way of training kids to expect and even demand franchise bloat.” Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also introduces a new (cinematic) threat for Sonic and friends, who will almost assuredly show up in the already confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Paramount Plus subscribers will also get a streaming spinoff next year, with Elba returning to the role of Knuckles in a new TV series.

