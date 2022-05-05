 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Summer Game Fest 2022 set for June 9

IMAX will screen both Summer Game Fest and this year’s Game Awards in select theaters

By Toussaint Egan
Key art for Summer Game Fest 2022 Image: Summer Game Fest

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter Thursday that this year’s Summer Game Fest will kick off on Thursday, June 9. That’s not all: In a first for Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, which is scheduled for this December, both events will screen in select IMAX theaters across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This year’s Summer Game Fest will once again be hosted by Keighley and feature world premiere game reveals, trailers, updates from developers and platforms, celebrity guest appearances, and live musical performances. Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will immediately follow this year’s Summer Game Fest, providing a platform to introduce innovative, independent, and diverse games to a wider audience.

Last year’s Summer Game Fest featured the world gameplay debut of Elden Ring and the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PlayStation 5, while last year’s Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition spotlighted indie titles including Axiom Verge 2, Death’s Door, and Last Stop.

Summer Game Fest will begin streaming live on Thursday, June 9 via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and other global outlets starting at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mafia 3 studio founder stepping down, leaving 2K

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Survival MMO The Day Before delayed to 2023

By Matt Leone
3 comments / new

Disney’s Percy Jackson show casts two more main characters

By Petrana Radulovic
3 comments / new

Overwatch League returns Thursday, with perks and Overwatch 2 beta key drops

By Michael McWhertor

Fortnite will be free on iPhone again thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon trailer is filled with thrones, houses, and dragons

By Ryan Gilliam
12 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon