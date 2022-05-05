 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Disney’s Percy Jackson show casts two more main characters

New, 3 comments

Uncle Rick officially welcomes them to the Percy Jackson cast

By Petrana Radulovic
a girl and two boys stand smiling. the girl has long hair in braids and wears a purple hoodie. the middle boy has fluffy blonde hair and smirks. the boy on the right is taller than the other two and wears a blue long-sleeve shirt. they play annabeth, percy, and grover Image: Disney

The main trio of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially been cast for the upcoming Disney Plus show. Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) will join the show as Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase, respectively. Previously Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was cast in the lead role of Percy Jackson.

The show is based on the best-selling middle grade series, which takes palce in a world where Greek gods, heroes, and monsters are real. The children of Greek gods attend a summer camp known as Camp Half-Blood, where they train and hone their abilities.

Simadri plays Grover, Percy’s best friend who is secretly a satyr, a half-man half-goat creature from Greek mythology. Meanwhile, Jaffries will portray Annabeth, a brilliant strategist and a daughter of Athena. In the movie version, the characters were portrayed by Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario.

Unlike the movie, the show will keep the characters closer to their book ages. Author Rick Riordan has openly shared grievances with the previous adaptation, particularly when it came to aging up the characters. He is heavily involved with the show, however, and most recently welcomed the two new cast members on his blog, highly praising both actors (and sharing a picture of him and the three leads).

rick riordan with the three actors playing annabeth, percy, and grover Image: Disney

Filming for Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins this summer in Vancouver.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Mafia 3 studio founder stepping down, leaving 2K

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Survival MMO The Day Before delayed to 2023

By Matt Leone
3 comments / new

Summer Game Fest 2022 set for June 9

By Toussaint Egan

Overwatch League returns Thursday, with perks and Overwatch 2 beta key drops

By Michael McWhertor

Fortnite will be free on iPhone again thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

By Austen Goslin
5 comments / new

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon trailer is filled with thrones, houses, and dragons

By Ryan Gilliam
12 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon