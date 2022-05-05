 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Survival MMO The Day Before delayed to 2023

Fntastic’s game also has a new engine

By Matt Leone

Open-world MMO The Day Before has been delayed from June 21 to March 1, 2023, as revealed Thursday on IGN.

The survival game, from developer Fntastic and publisher Mytona, is also shifting from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. “The transition to a more advanced and adapted open worlds engine, will make the gameplay of The Day Before even more fantastic,” the companies said in a statement.

That same statement points out the game’s pre-release success on sites such as Steam, citing that “millions” of people have wishlisted the game. It currently sits at the top of Steam’s top wishlists chart.

The Day Before is set in a post-pandemic world with survivors and zombies fighting one another, mixing realistic visuals, gunplay, exploration, vehicles, and a survivor colony safe zone. Despite the serious setting, the game’s marketing hasn’t shied away from being playful with its music choices.

