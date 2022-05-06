 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds past Sonic the Hedgehog as top-grossing video game movie

New, 10 comments

All hail Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Long live Sonic the Hedgehog!

By Petrana Radulovic
Sonic the Hedgehog gets super mad and extra glowy in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Image: Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest-grossing movie based on a video game of all time, Sega announced Friday. With worldwide box-office receipts of $331.64 million (and counting), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has surpassed the previous record-holder — the original Sonic the Hedgehog, which earned $319.71 million in 2020, just beating out the $314.1 million gross of 2017’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

The sequel hit theaters on April 8. Sonic franchise staples Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) and Miles “Tails” Prower (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) joined the speeding blue hedgehog this time around. Ben Schwartz reprised his role as Sonic, with James Marsden and Jim Carrey returning as human characters Tom and Dr. Robotnik, respectively.

The first Sonic movie defied the odds. After Paramount Pictures’ initial trailer in early 2019 revealed a ... less-than-popular look for Sonic, the movie went back into production to give visual effects artists the opportunity to redesign the beloved character. With a new release date — hitting in February 2020, right before the pandemic — Sonic the Hedgehog managed to race to victory. And the second one used its success as a launchpad.

For more on Sonic the Hedgehog 2, check out our interview sequel in which our own Patrick Gill talks once again with Sonic actor Ben Schwartz.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

A French buddy cop comedy, a Finnish horror flick, and every other new movie you can watch at home

By Toussaint Egan and Pete Volk

Where the hell does Star Wars go now?

By Chris Plante

Halo Infinite’s new season off to a ‘bumpy’ start, by 343’s own admission

By Michael McWhertor
3 comments / new

How to unlock all characters in Vampire Survivors

By Ryan Gilliam and Jeff Ramos

Xbox’s streaming-only console is reportedly coming soon

By Petrana Radulovic
18 comments / new

Warhammer Fest introduces new 40K Kill Team, Chaos Marines, squats, and more

By Charlie Hall

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon