Crimes of the Future’s red-band trailer makes pain the ultimate pleasure

The new trailer for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future ramps up the body horror. And because this version is the red-band one, there’s no holding back on all the gritty details.

The upcoming Crimes of the Future is not to be confused with Cronenberg’s 1970 film of the same exact name. The new movie is not a remake, but will be a sci-fi horror original, marking the director’s return to the genre.

In Crimes of the Future, pain has been all but eliminated from this anesthetized of future society — which means that experiencing pain through self-mutilation and surgery has become a strange sexual performance. Freaky! The trailer has a lot of this, so if you’re squeamish about people cutting themselves and moaning, along with some pretty gnarly body horror modifications, perhaps skip this one and read the Wikipedia summary instead.

Crimes of the Future stars Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings) and Léa Seydoux (Blue Is the Warmest Color), along with Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy). The movie was actually originally conceived by Cronenberg in 2003, with Nicolas Cage as his first option for the lead role. But Cronenberg shelved the project a few years later. Now the revived Crimes of the Future is set to hit theaters on June 3, 2022.