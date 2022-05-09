 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apex Legends’ season 13 battle pass revealed

Here’s what you’ll be fighting for inside that ‘loot piñata’ kaiju

By Owen S. Good

Apex Legends season 13, “Saviors” launches Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. On Monday, Respawn Entertainment dropped its final preview trailer, showcasing what players can unlock in another 100-level battle pass that goes live with the new season.

The next pass includes Legendary skins for heroes Fuse and Bloodhound, plus the CAR submachine gun; Epic sets for Pathfinder, Mad Maggie, and new hero Newcastle, plus reactive skins for the Spitfire light machine gun. New skydiving emotes are also available.

Apex Legends’ official website has much more on what’s inside, including a character-by-character breakdown.

For those playing free, everyone can earn, by playing and leveling up, a Crypto character skin, seven Apex Packs, 12 weapon skins, three loading screens, trackers for all Legends, two Music Packs, 300 Apex Coins, and a Season Badge.

The Battle Pass unlocking premium content is 950 Apex Coins (1,000 Apex Coins, the smallest bundle sold in the game, is $9.99). A Premium Battle Bass Bundle, which unlocks the next 25 levels (from wherever the player is in the pass, currently) is 2,800 Apex Coins. The game sells a 2,000 Apex Coin bundle for $19.99 that, paired with the 1,000 Coin bundle, makes the effective price $29.99.

