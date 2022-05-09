 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride without going to Disney World

It’s Disney’s first-ever reverse launch coaster!

By Petrana Radulovic

The new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disney World doesn’t open up in Epcot till May 27, but the ride-through videos are already popping up online from those who got early access to the coming attraction. So if you can’t get to Orlando this summer, sit back and take a look at some POV videos.

Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — not to be confused with Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which resides in Disney’s California Adventure — the new attraction will be right next to Spaceship Earth in the World Discovery section of Disney World’s Epcot. For those not versed in theme park lore (or those not aware of Epcot’s recent rebranding), that’s the space-y, future-y part of Epcot, not the part with mini-versions of different countries.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind also has Disney’s first-ever reverse launch, as it shoots guests through a space adventure in the Marvel universe. “Reverse launch” means that the guests are seated backward as the roller coaster blasts off into its ascent.

If you want to know more about the inner machinations of the ride, check out this video from YouTuber MickeyViews, who explains what riders are actually seeing as they zip along a dark ride very reminiscent of Disney World’s classic Space Mountain.

