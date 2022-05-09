American Vandal makers take on League of Legends in esports spoof

The devious minds behind Netflix’s hilarious American Vandal mockumentary will put esports in their satirical crosshairs with Players, a new series premiering on Paramount Plus in June.

The upcoming show follows a fictional League of Legends pro known as Creamcheese, who is reaching a plateau in his career. Although he’s a legend (ha) in the sport, Creamcheese still hasn’t met the high expectations he set for himself when his career began seven years ago. And, as one of the talking heads in the trailer puts it, he has a reputation for being “annoying.” Cut to a clip of him repeatedly kicking the back of his teammate’s gaming chair and going “Hey! Hey! Hey!”

Creamcheese’s team decides to take on a rookie prodigy, nicknamed Organizm, to win their first League championship. But whiz kid Organizm and burnout Creamcheese clash as tensions mount within the team.

For the record, Players is not an official Riot Games production, but their participation is clear from the trailer. League of Legends assets and personalities feature throughout, including broadcasters and professional stars like Noh “Arrow” Dong-hyeon. It all comes together as an esports comedy-drama getting up close and personal with the source material, rather than operating at an (unlicensed) distance.

Players hits Paramount Plus on June 16.