A new Nintendo Indie World event is coming this Wednesday

Catch the latest ‘Nindies’ for Nintendo Switch on May 11

By Michael McWhertor
Nintendo’s Indie World logo Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Switch owners will get a fresh batch of game announcements on Wednesday, May 11, during a new Indie World livestream, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

May’s Indie World showcase will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, starting at 7 a.m. PDT/10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Nintendo says viewers can expect “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming games headed to Nintendo Switch” from independent game developers. Fans can also likely expect stealth game releases after the Indie World event concludes, based on Nintendo’s history of surprise launches.

Nintendo’s most recent Indie World stream from December highlighted games like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Omocat’s role-playing game Omori, and Sea of Stars, the next game from the developers behind The Messenger. There’s no advance word on what to expect from Wednesday’s Indie World update, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed for Hollow Knight: Silksong, once again.

