Marvel’s new Spider-Verse series will expand its web of heroes and then end it in a ‘blaze of glory’

Dan Slott will return to the Spider-Verse this summer with a new five-issue anthology miniseries introducing wild new multiversal variants on Spider-Man — but don’t get too attached! August’s new Edge of Spider-Verse is all in preparation for what Slott and Marvel are billing as the final Spider-Verse story: End of the Spider-Verse, coming later in 2022.

“Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion,” Slott told Polygon via email. “Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

Of course, few things ever truly end in the never-ending world of superhero comics, but pretending like they will is half the fun. “If you ask me, it’s madness,” Slott waxed enthusiastic. “Why would they do this? WHY? They could’ve milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!”

But before the end of the Spider-Verse will come a new Edge of Spider-Verse, a spiritual sequel to the 2014 anthology of the same name that tied in to the original Spider-Verse crossover, expanding on the backstories of different Spider-Persons from alternate universes. Hitting shelves in August, the new Edge of Spider-Verse is an opportunity for various creators to add new characters to Spider-Man’s multiverse in the same way that now famous characters like Spider-Gwen/Ghost Spider, Peni Parker, and Spider-Man Noir were introduced.

And courtesy of Marvel Comics, Polygon can show off a few of those new spider-hopefuls right now.

Slott tells Polygon that Night-Spider is the persona of world-class thief-with-a-luck-superpower Felicia Hardy from a universe where she got spider powers instead of Peter Parker, with a costume designed by Kris Anka.

The Hunter-Spider, designed by Mark Bagley, is from an earth where Sergei Kravenoff got spider powers “in a most unusual way,” according to Slott. “I don’t want to give away anything more than that right now, other than saying that it’s a blast writing a heroic ‘Kraven the Spider.’”

And Spider-Laird, co-created with artist Martin Coccolo, Slott says proudly, is “the first kilt-wearing hero of the Spider-Verse.” According to Slott, this new costume “will give cosplayers more freedom of movement and a chance to let their knees breathe.”

For a look at four covers from Edge of Spider-Verse, as well as official summaries of the first three issues, read on.

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 (OF 5)

Dan Slott, Alex Segura & Karla Pacheco (W) • Mark Bagley and more! (A)

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas • Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos The end of the Spider-Verse is coming! edge (’ej) noun - 1. outermost limit of an object - 2. the sharp side of a blade The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. In this issue: Spider-Man Noir! Araña’s new status quo! Spider-Rex and more!

Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (Of 5)

Dan Slott and more! (W) • Mark Bagley and more! (A)

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas In this issue: Spider-Gwen! The New Spider-UK! Mini-Spidey! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!

Edge of Spider-Verse #3 (Of 5)

Dan Slott and more! (W) • Mark Bagley and more! (A)

Cover by Josemaria Casanovas • Variant Cover by Kris Anka In this issue! Spider-Man: India! And Night-Spider! Wait, who is Night-Spider?!

Edge of Spider-Verse #1 will hit shelves on Aug. 3, with four subsequent issues following on Aug. 17, Aug. 31, and in September.