Gotham Knights’ newest trailer spotlights Nightwing and Red Hood

As the first modern Batman game meant to be played with others, Gotham Knights is already the friendliest Batman game we’ve seen in a while. But that doesn’t mean it won’t have an edge, as this new trailer shows.

WB Games Montreal, and director Geoff Ellenor, released a 13-minute breakdown of gameplay with Nightwing and the Red Hood, two of the four playable Bat-family characters Gotham Knights will feature when it launches Oct. 25.

The video highlights both characters’ unique combat styles — from Nightwing’s acrobatic melee attacks to Red Hood’s dual-wield firearms and powerful leaping. There’s also a look at the game’s investigative component, as the two heroes pick up clues leading to the Court of Owls conspiracy of Gotham’s oldest and most elite families. Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo in their acclaimed 2011 Batman run, the Court of Owls is one of the most popular recent additions to the Batman canon.

Set after the apparent death of Batman, Gotham Knights will also star Batgirl and Robin as playable characters. Gotham Knights is the second Batman-related title developed by WB Games Montreal, which previously worked on 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins. That game served as the prequel to Rocksteady Studios’ acclaimed Arkham trilogy of Batman games, which concluded with 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Rocksteady is also working on a DC Comics game — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, recently delayed to 2023.

Gotham Knights was originally expected to launch in 2021; WBIE delayed the game on March 19, 2021, saying developers needed “more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.” The game is now set to arrive on Oct. 25. for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

However, that means the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are cancelled. A statement from Warner Bros. Games said those two versions were scrapped, again, “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.”