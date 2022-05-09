Westworld season 4 has a new trailer and a June release date

It’s time to rejoin your favorite robots in their very weird future. Westworld is coming back for a fourth season and HBO released a preview for it on Monday. The trailer reveals that Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and more will all be back for the new episodes. The trailer also announced that Westworld season 4 will start airing on HBO on June 26.

Last season’s story took a bit of a detour from the park to focus more on the outside world and Caleb’s (Paul) story. Of course there were a few trips back to the animatronic wonderland, including a trip to World War 2 for Maeve (Newton). This time around it seems that the cast will be time traveling again, with glimpses that included mobster-style Tommy guns, just to name one.

Of course, Dolores (Wood) and Bernard (Wright) will also continue exploring the nature and limits of whatever Westworld has decided to call reality this season.

Season 4 will still be run and written by series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. As for who else might join the cast this season, we’ll just have to wait until June to find out.