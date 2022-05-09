 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Westworld season 4 has a new trailer and a June release date

New, 3 comments

Westworld returns for more time hopping and robots

By Austen Goslin

It’s time to rejoin your favorite robots in their very weird future. Westworld is coming back for a fourth season and HBO released a preview for it on Monday. The trailer reveals that Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and more will all be back for the new episodes. The trailer also announced that Westworld season 4 will start airing on HBO on June 26.

Last season’s story took a bit of a detour from the park to focus more on the outside world and Caleb’s (Paul) story. Of course there were a few trips back to the animatronic wonderland, including a trip to World War 2 for Maeve (Newton). This time around it seems that the cast will be time traveling again, with glimpses that included mobster-style Tommy guns, just to name one.

Of course, Dolores (Wood) and Bernard (Wright) will also continue exploring the nature and limits of whatever Westworld has decided to call reality this season.

Season 4 will still be run and written by series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. As for who else might join the cast this season, we’ll just have to wait until June to find out.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Vampire Survivors guide: How to find the coffin in Gallo Tower

By Ryan Gilliam

Vampire Survivors guide: How to unlock coffin characters

By Ryan Gilliam

Riot Games sues another League of Legends ‘ripoff’

By Owen S. Good
5 comments / new

Filed under:

Genshin Impact guides and walkthroughs

All the guides you need to make the most of your adventures within Genshin Impact. Looking for resources? Struggling with a puzzle? You’ve come to the right place.

View All Stories

Elden Ring’s Siofra River guide

By Jason Rodriguez

You need to see how good this train station looks in Unreal Engine 5

By Joshua Rivera
12 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon