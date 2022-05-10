 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gotham Knights no longer coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Batman Arkham spinoff is now PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC only

By Michael McWhertor
Red Hood aims a gun in a screenshot from Gotham Knights Image: Warner Bros. Montreal/WBIE

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s new Batman Arkham spinoff, Gotham Knights, is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X this October — and only those platforms. The game is no longer slated for release on last-generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.

In a news release announcing a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, WBIE said “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.” When WBIE and developer WB Games Montreal announced Gotham Knights back in August 2020, it was a cross-generation game, but it appears the ongoing, delayed development of the cooperative action-adventure has shifted it to current-generation platforms only.

Gotham Knights is slated for release on Oct. 25, after being delayed out of 2021 last year. The open-world action game is set in Gotham City, which no longer has its famous protector, Batman. In the game, Bruce Wayne has supposedly perished in a massive explosion, but in a message to his surviving comrades (Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl), he tells them how to carry on in his absence. The game’s antagonists will be the Court of Owls, a generations-long secret society made up of Gotham’s wealthiest families.

Developer WB Games Montreal, responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins, is behind Gotham Knights. Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios is currently working on a new Suicide Squad game titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is scheduled for 2023.

