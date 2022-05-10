Gotham Knights no longer coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s new Batman Arkham spinoff, Gotham Knights, is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X this October — and only those platforms. The game is no longer slated for release on last-generation consoles, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday.

In a news release announcing a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, WBIE said “to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.” When WBIE and developer WB Games Montreal announced Gotham Knights back in August 2020, it was a cross-generation game, but it appears the ongoing, delayed development of the cooperative action-adventure has shifted it to current-generation platforms only.

Gotham Knights is slated for release on Oct. 25, after being delayed out of 2021 last year. The open-world action game is set in Gotham City, which no longer has its famous protector, Batman. In the game, Bruce Wayne has supposedly perished in a massive explosion, but in a message to his surviving comrades (Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl), he tells them how to carry on in his absence. The game’s antagonists will be the Court of Owls, a generations-long secret society made up of Gotham’s wealthiest families.

Developer WB Games Montreal, responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins, is behind Gotham Knights. Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios is currently working on a new Suicide Squad game titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is scheduled for 2023.