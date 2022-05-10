Lego’s take on Smash Bros. will hit consoles this summer

The latest franchise to get the Super Smash Bros.-style experience is Lego — except, instead of pitting familiar characters against each other, Lego Brawls lets you build your own.

Now, technically, this game isn’t new. It’s actually a port of a mobile game from 2019, which was an Apple Arcade exclusive. But the upcoming port will bring it to a wider audience on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

In Lego Brawls, you can customize your own little Lego friend and fight against other little Lego friends. And, true to the Lego spirit, you can customize just about everything about your little brawler, which means they can fight with rocket fists, or baguettes, or more. It’s like the orderly fun of building a Lego set, with the destructive fun of a fighting game.

The first trailer shows off just a snippet of the full range of customization, along with some of the Lego-set-inspired levels. The game will be available late this summer, but preorders are already open.