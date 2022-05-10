Newest Dragon Ball Super movie will come to American theaters this summer

The new Dragon Ball film is coming to theaters worldwide this summer.

Titled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new movie will be the second Dragon Ball Super film. The first, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, released in 2018 and grossed over $120 million at the box office.

A new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals some of the epic fights — in the rain! with dramatic glasses throwing! — as well as the powerful androids that have come to attack the heroes. The synopsis for the new movie is as follows:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

In Japan, the movie will be released on June 11, but the worldwide release will begin rolling out in August. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available both subbed and dubbed.