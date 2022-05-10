Godzilla and King Kong come to Call of Duty: Warzone tomorrow

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a massive new event from May 11-25. In Operation Monarch, players will need to survive a war against Godzilla and King Kong — yes, this is a tie in to the Godzilla vs. Kong movie that came out over a year ago. For their trouble, players will earn a host of monster-themed items, like a new gun blueprint.

Operation Monarch’s main mode will be a variant on the Resurgence game mode and players will group up with three other friends in four person squads. All 60 players will then get dropped into a cornered-off section of the Caldera map and need to survive longer than any other squad — the typical way teams win Warzone.

However, there is a catch with Operation Monarch. Two big catches, to be exact. The kings of monsters, Godzilla and King Kong, are also on the map. Players can deal damage to them for extra intel or even call them in for super kill streaks. They’ll fight back, but will be mostly docile for most of the match — “most” being the operative word here.

At certain points in each match (the beginning and then another undisclosed time) Godzilla and Kong will unleash their fury on players. They’ll start attacking much more aggressively, actively trying to kill everyone around them. Players can run or fight in these situations, but the team that deals the most damage to the monsters during the frenzy period will earn a special killstreak, enabling them to use the Titans to Heat Ray or ground pound an area of their choosing.

In Operation Monarch, players will receive some awards just from playing with friends, but they’ll need to spend extra cash on cosmetic bundles if they want all the monster-themed goodies. By completing all eight of the game’s challenges, players will earn the special “Ancient Rivalry” Marksman Rifle blueprint.

All of the rewards, and the bundles for King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla will be available until May 25 when the Titans go back into hiding and the event disappears.