Apex Legends Mobile launches next week

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer for Apex Legends Mobile, announcing the game will make a full, worldwide launch on May 17 for iOS and Android devices.
The end of the trailer features a shot of Kuben Blisk in a bar observing a victory by Mirage as the silhouette of a new challenger is seen briefly on-screen. Is this Newcastle, or are they already teasing another legend?
Based on Respawn Entertainment’s popular 2019 free-to-play battle royale shooter, Apex Legends Mobile will be standalone experience based on the core gameplay of the original game, EA said in a news release. The publisher said Apex Legends Mobile will have new game modes, social systems, and other features specifically designed with mobile devices in mind. That includes mobile-exclusive maps and other unique content to be released in the future.
Apex Legends Mobile has been in a limited-region beta (including Oceania, Southeast Asia, and South America) since March 7. In a blog post on March 17, Respawn said Apex Legends Mobile would feature “new mobile-first Legends with new stories to tell.”
Players can pre-register to help the Apex Legends Mobile community unlock rewards set to go live during the game’s launch next week for either iOS and Android versions of the game.
