Apex Legends Mobile launches next week

Players can still pre-register to play on iOS and Android

By Toussaint Egan

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer for Apex Legends Mobile, announcing the game will make a full, worldwide launch on May 17 for iOS and Android devices.

The end of the trailer features a shot of Kuben Blisk in a bar observing a victory by Mirage as the silhouette of a new challenger is seen briefly on-screen. Is this Newcastle, or are they already teasing another legend?

Based on Respawn Entertainment’s popular 2019 free-to-play battle royale shooter, Apex Legends Mobile will be standalone experience based on the core gameplay of the original game, EA said in a news release. The publisher said Apex Legends Mobile will have new game modes, social systems, and other features specifically designed with mobile devices in mind. That includes mobile-exclusive maps and other unique content to be released in the future.

Apex Legends Mobile has been in a limited-region beta (including Oceania, Southeast Asia, and South America) since March 7. In a blog post on March 17, Respawn said Apex Legends Mobile would feature “new mobile-first Legends with new stories to tell.”

Players can pre-register to help the Apex Legends Mobile community unlock rewards set to go live during the game’s launch next week for either iOS and Android versions of the game.

Loading comments...

