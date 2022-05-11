Nu metal gods Slipknot join the Smite pantheon

We live in an era of pop culture crossovers, with tons of video game rosters now including icons from other mediums like hit films or popular Netflix shows. Captain Jack Sparrow’s in Sea of Thieves, Sasuke and Ariana Grande are duking it out in Fortnite, and now the band Slipknot is coming to Smite as part of a set of skins.

Smite is a third-person battle arena game, à la League of Legends, with a cast made up of the Gods and champions of various pantheons. A typical match can see characters like Athena, Cthulhu, Jormungandr, and Morgan le Fay get into a scrap. Now, three of those Gods (Poseidon, Chaac, and Raijin) will be able to roll up to the match in lovingly detailed skins of Slipknot’s band members. Poseidon gets some sweet cosplay of Sid Wilson, Corey Taylor, and Craig Jones; Chaac has skins of Mick Thomson, Jim Root, and Alessandro Venturella, and Raijin gets to dress up as Michael Pfaff, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and Jay Weinberg.

Let me hear you scream! @slipknot is here to put on a show in SMITE!



Slipknot legends Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Craig Jones, Michael Pfaff, clown, Jay Weinberg, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, & Alessandro Venturella are joining the Battleground of the Gods! pic.twitter.com/IIzN1ns1dh — SMITE (@SMITEGame) May 10, 2022

While pop culture crossovers are pretty popular in everything from Fall Guys to Call of Duty, this specific blend feels particularly intriguing and unexpected. The update is planned to be released later this month.