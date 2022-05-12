 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dead Space remake is coming January 2023

EA and Motive confirm a release date for the sci-fi survival horror game

By Michael McWhertor
Artwork of Isaac Clarke from Dead Space Image: Visceral Games/Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts’ remake of sci-fi survival horror game Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on Jan. 27, 2023, the game’s developers announced Thursday during a livestream presentation. Dead Space was previously pegged for an “early 2023” release, according to EA.

EA Motive, the studio behind the Dead Space remake, also said to expect a “more substantial” look at the game this October, ahead of Halloween. So don’t count on seeing much more from Dead Space at or around Summer Game Fest in June, especially since Electronic Arts won’t hold an EA Play Live event as it has in years past.

The Dead Space remake was originally announced in the summer of 2021. EA Motive, which also developed Star Wars: Squadrons, is remaking the game with a few tweaks to Dead Space’s signature gameplay mechanics, story, and characters.

The Dead Space series currently consists of three main games, starting with 2008’s Dead Space, and a pair of spinoffs. The main games are set in the 26th century and star Isaac Clarke, who battles undead beings known as Necromorphs, which, unlike traditional zombielike enemies, generally have to be dispatched by slicing off their limbs.

