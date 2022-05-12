Dying Light 2 story DLC delayed to September

Techland has delayed Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s upcoming story add-on until September, the developer announced Thursday. The update was originally slated for release in early summer.

Dying Light 2 was released in February, and praised as a solid “7/10 game” with great parkour. A huge patch was issued in April, in which Techland added fixes for multiplayer and single-player modes alongside a New Game+ mode. The game will also feature an upcoming event, “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” scheduled for June, with a photo mode expected soon, too. But the first major story DLC will have to wait.

Techland addressed fans in a statement issued via news release: