Dying Light 2 story DLC delayed to September

Originally planned for an early summer release date

By Nicole Carpenter
first-person machete combat with a soldier in Dying Light 2 Image: Techland

Techland has delayed Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s upcoming story add-on until September, the developer announced Thursday. The update was originally slated for release in early summer.

Dying Light 2 was released in February, and praised as a solid “7/10 game” with great parkour. A huge patch was issued in April, in which Techland added fixes for multiplayer and single-player modes alongside a New Game+ mode. The game will also feature an upcoming event, “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” scheduled for June, with a photo mode expected soon, too. But the first major story DLC will have to wait.

Techland addressed fans in a statement issued via news release:

Your feedback has always been our top priority. That’s why, at Techland, we strive to be as open and as honest with you as possible.

Over the last few months, we have focused on adding some of your most requested features, such as New Game + mode, FOV slider for consoles, and many co-op improvements. On top of that, in June, we will introduce the first game Chapter entitled “In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,” filled with content and events, as well as the highly anticipated photo mode.

That being said, we need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC, which is now planned to be released in September.

We apologize for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences.

We want the first major story DLC to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish. Thank you for your trust and support.

