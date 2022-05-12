New Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer shows off the game’s multiplayer features

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest installment in the Mario Strikers series, offering new footage of the upcoming 5-on-5 battle arena soccer game, as well as suggested tactics for savvy players aiming to win.

Like in previous titles in the Mario Strikers series, a team of five players attacks and defends against the opposing team in order to score points. Teams can do this via a number of means, either by using classic Mario weapons such as green shells to disorient opponents, sending teammates out to tackle members of the opposing team, or pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes (think Final Smash attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) by getting ahold of Strike Orbs and avoiding enemies long enough until they’re in range to attack.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will allow players to earn and equip special gear that will improve and customize the strength, speed, and overall stats of their team of characters. Local multiplayer will allow up to eight players to compete against each other, while online multiplayer will allow up to two players on the same system to battle against other two-player teams.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will release June 10 on Nintendo Switch.