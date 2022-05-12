 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer shows off the game’s multiplayer features

It’s like Rocket League, only with plumbers and koopas instead of cars

By Toussaint Egan

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest installment in the Mario Strikers series, offering new footage of the upcoming 5-on-5 battle arena soccer game, as well as suggested tactics for savvy players aiming to win.

Like in previous titles in the Mario Strikers series, a team of five players attacks and defends against the opposing team in order to score points. Teams can do this via a number of means, either by using classic Mario weapons such as green shells to disorient opponents, sending teammates out to tackle members of the opposing team, or pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes (think Final Smash attacks in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) by getting ahold of Strike Orbs and avoiding enemies long enough until they’re in range to attack.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will allow players to earn and equip special gear that will improve and customize the strength, speed, and overall stats of their team of characters. Local multiplayer will allow up to eight players to compete against each other, while online multiplayer will allow up to two players on the same system to battle against other two-player teams.

Mario Strikers: Battle League will release June 10 on Nintendo Switch.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Final Fantasy 14 developers are cracking down on illicit mods

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

First look at the Dune survival game is just a tease

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

EA combines two studios to make new Need for Speed games

By Matt Leone

Toxic fans have made Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial inescapable

By Ryan Broderick
24 comments / new

First Kill is the gay vampire-hunter romance of our dreams

By Petrana Radulovic
12 comments / new

The Dead Space remake is coming January 2023

By Michael McWhertor
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon