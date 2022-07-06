God of War Ragnarok launches in November, watch the new trailer

God of War Ragnarok, the sequel to 2018’s soft reboot for god-slaying dad Kratos, is coming later this year, PlayStation Studios developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed on Wednesday. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 game is now slated for release on Nov. 9. Ragnarok was previously slated for a 2022 release window after being delayed out of 2021.

Sony also released a new trailer for God of War Ragnarok, but don’t expect new gameplay: It’s a CG trailer setting the tone for Kratos and Atreus’ new adventure.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio also unveiled a variety of editions for God of War Ragnarok, which range from the standard edition (which costs $59.99 on PS4, $69.99 on PS5) and a “launch edition” that includes Risen Snow armor and tunic cosmetics for Kratos and Atreus, respectively, to the spared-no-expense Jötnar Edition. That ultra deluxe version includes the game, a set of pins, Brok’s dice set, a 16-inch Mjölnir replica, and much more. You can see God of War Ragnarok’s Jötnar Edition unboxed in the video below.

More details about Ragnarok’s various editions are available in this PlayStation Blog post.

Set three years after the events of God of War, Ragnarok will see Kratos and his now-teenaged son Atreus take on gods like Thor, the god of thunder, and Freya, the protagonists’ former ally, in their search for Tyr, the Norse god of war.

God of War Ragnarok is said to be the finale of the franchise’s Norse saga, which started with 2018’s adventure for Kratos and Atreus, God of War. Prior to that game, Kratos hacked his way through the Greek pantheon of gods using great vengeance and furious anger over the course of six games released across PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable.