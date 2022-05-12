 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First Kill is the gay vampire-hunter romance of our dreams

By Petrana Radulovic

Netflix’s First Kill brings some much needed variety to the paranormal romance genre that dominated YA shelves in the mid-2000s. In this version of the vampire-meets-human romance, however, one of the partners is a slayer. Also, they’re both girls.

The leads of First Kill come from two very different families, but both are gearing up to make their first kill. Calliope (Imani Lewis) comes from a long-line of monster slayers and needs to kill her first vampire in order to join their ranks. Meanwhile, Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) comes from a long line of vampires (presumably, the sort that grow up and mature instead of being undead) and must make her first kill. They set their sights on each other ... but sparks fly and they fall in love.

The intrigue! The forbidden romance! The blood!

First Kill is based off a V.E. Schwab (the Shades of Magic series) short story. Schwab serves as executive producer on the show. First Kill hits Netflix on June 10.

