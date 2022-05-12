First look at the Dune survival game is just a tease

Our first look at the untitled survival game based on Frank Herbert’s Dune is part of a familiar trend: Developer Funcom is looking for talent to help make its next Dune video game, offering a taste of what players can expect in the form of concept art and the promise of great things to come.

We know very little about Funcom’s forthcoming Dune game outside of its genre: multiplayer open-world survival. But in a recruiting message on the developer’s website, the Conan Exiles developer calls its Dune game its “most ambitious project yet” and, naturally, set on the desert planet Arrakis.

In addition to the above concept art, a second Dune mood-setting illustration can be seen below.

One more visual, a computer-rendered image of a man in a stillsuit with a maker hook in hand, presumably to ride an approaching sandworm, is hosted at Funcom’s recruitment website.

Funcom announced plans to develop multiple games based on the Dune franchise back in 2019. The first of those, the real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars, was released into early access in April, to mostly positive response. Funcom has not announced a release window or platforms for its Dune survival game.

Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård, was released in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021. A second movie, Dune: Part Two, is slated for release in October 2023, with a TV series prequel, Dune: The Sisterhood, also due next year.