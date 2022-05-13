Rumored Silent Hill reboot images leak, get pulled offline by Konami

Supposed images of a new Silent Hill game leaked Thursday, and were quickly taken offline due to a copyright claim from publisher Konami, according to a series of tweets from reputable horror game leaker Dusk Golem on Twitter. While those images have been removed from Twitter, they have proliferated across the internet, offering an unconfirmed look at a new Silent Hill project — supposedly one of multiple games in development.

So far, five images of the untitled Silent Hill project have been leaked, including what appears to be a screenshot of a dirty, trash-filled apartment; a close-up visual of a woman’s face stylized to look like torn paper; a screenshot with text that appears to be an email containing information about a child neglect investigation; and a screenshot and artwork of a hallway covered with sticky notes, with a humanoid character covered in what appears to be flower blossoms. The artwork of that latter scene features the signature of Masahiro Ito, the veteran creature designer for the Silent Hill franchise who created its iconic Pyramid Head character.

Ito has not commented on the leak on his Twitter account, where he posts often. The artist said in early 2020 that he was working on a new, unannounced project as a “core member” of the team.

Dusk Golem said the images of the rumored Silent Hill game date back to 2020. Dusk Golem offered some hints at its narrative, naming two characters (Anita and Maya) and hinting that SMS messages would factor into the game somehow. They also reiterated that this Silent Hill project isn’t the series’ only game in development.

The leaked images are also rumored to be from the game that Bloober Team, the developer behind The Medium, Observer, and Layers of Fear, is creating as part of its previously announced partnership with Konami.

Polygon has reached out to Konami for comment on the leak to verify their authenticity. We will update this story when the company responds.