Critical Role and Dimension 20 are crossing the streams for a new actual play series

Critical Role will launch a third actual play mini-series on May 26th featuring guest stars from Dimension 20. Exandria Unlimited: Calamity will be lead by Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, and include the talents of Marisha Ray, Aabria Iyengar, and more. The storyline takes place over 1,000 years before the events of the troupe’s first campaign, and requires no previous knowledge of existing characters or previous events according to a news release.

The Exandria Unlimited series began in June 2021 with Iyengar in the DM’s chair, kicking off the #SummerofAabria that saw her storytelling talents utilized across a number of different actual play troupes. The spin-off series continued in Exandria Unlimited: Kymal, which further cemented actor Robbie Daymond’s Dorian Storm in the universe’s canon. But while those series were a bit more contemporaneous to the main plotline of the mainline Critical Role campaigns, Calamity will roll back the clock to tell an important tale from the world’s history.

According to the official website, the Calamity refers to a great war brought about by a mortal attempting to ascend to godhood. That conflict eventually led to the loss of “two-thirds of Exandrian life.”

The series follows six heroes as they uncover an insidious corruption beneath a city that they’ve sworn to protect. This is a story where Exandria’s greatest minds could not — or would not — see the truth before it was too late. These mighty protectors will do everything in their power in an attempt to prevent the inevitable … The Calamity.

Additional players include actor and writer Lou Wilson, a veteran of many Dimension 20 campaigns who currently writes for Jimmy Kimmel Live; actor Luis Carazo, whom fans of LA By Night will recognize for his time spent as Nines Rodriguez; and Critical Role members Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham.

Exandria Unlimited: Calamity airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. PDT on Twitch and YouTube starting May 26, with video-on-demand versions arriving Mondays on YouTube. Subscriptions are also available to receive that content faster. Critical Role’s Campaign 3 will resume on June 30.