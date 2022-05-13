Here’s every Elden Ring boss side by side — proof that size doesn’t matter

Elden Ring’s bosses are as inventive as they are intimidating. But how do they stack up against one another in scale? Modder and YouTuber Garden of Eyes made a video putting Elden Ring’s numerous, terrifying bosses in order of stature. They’re neatly lined up next to one another, fittingly in a setting that’s meant for battle — the second phase of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon’s boss fight.

You might be familiar with Garden of Eyes from their other YouTube series, in which bosses fight one another. While this entry isn’t dynamic in the same way, it’s just as engrossing for similar reasons. Elden Ring bosses are striking, and it’s fun to compare them.

In the video, the player character slowly walks along the row of bosses, to demonstrate a sense of scale. It’s a bit jarring to see all of them — each has handed my ass to me, on numerous occasions — in such close proximity. When fighting in-game, they each felt larger than life; especially earlier bosses like Margit, The Fell Omen, an unwelcome, large fellow compared to the smaller knights, wolves, and wandering nobles I’d fought before. But Margit manages to look much less intimidating by comparison to others in the lineup.

This video also puts into perspective just how deadly some of Elden Ring’s relatively smaller bosses are, with Malenia, Blade of Miquella near the beginning of the line, despite being one of the most stalwart foes. By the same token, it was sobering to see the sheer grandness of Elder Dragon Greyoll — the massive scarlet-rot afflicted creature I’d slain in Caelid for some sweet runes. (I do feel a little guilty now, but not guilty enough that I wouldn’t do it again in a new game plus.)