Genshin Impact creators reveal new game, Zenless Zone Zero

Hoyoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact and the Honkai series, has a new action RPG on the way. The game is called Zenless Zone Zero, and it’s an urban-setting fantasy with plenty of colorful characters. Hoyoverse announced the game on Friday with its first trailer. Zenless Zone Zero doesn’t have a release date yet, but Hoyoverse is letting players sign up for the closed beta on the game’s website.

According to Hoyoverse’s announcement, Zenless Zone Zero is set in a metropolitan city after some kind of apocalyptic disaster that involves something called Hollows. Hollows are portals to another dimension that appear out of nowhere and can let monstrous creatures, known as the Ethereal, into our world. While the Ethereal have destroyed most of human civilization, people in New Eridu have managed to stay alive by extracting resources and technology from the monsters’ domain to use for themselves.

Players take on the role of a Proxy, which is a guide who helps other people explore Hollows. As a Proxy, they’ll take many different characters on their adventures through Hollows, all while fighting off Ethereal and combining the abilities of the other characters in the party for bigger combos and more damage.

Hoyoverse also says that the game will feature roguelike elements, which likely means that each trip into the Hollows will be a little different. Hoyoverse hasn’t announced all of the platforms for the game just yet; the closed beta test is only on iOS devices and PC.