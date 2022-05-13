 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Everything is anime now, even NFL promo videos

New, 4 comments

Las Vegas Raiders Luffy isn’t real, Las Vegas Raiders Luffy can’t hurt you

By Pete Volk and Ana Diaz

There are few things more boring than NFL teams’ schedule release videos. Published in the dead of the NFL offseason, they’re usually a desperate attempt to inject content and opinions into the news cycle during a time where there’s really not much going on. If you are wondering what a “schedule release video” is, it’s exactly what it sounds like — a video in which an NFL team announces the 17-game schedule for its upcoming season. And it’s almost always extremely, extremely boring or corny.

Well, usually that’s the case. But the Los Angeles Chargers are built different.

This right here is just good content. You’ve got references to One Piece, Naruto, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Attack on Titan, Food Wars, mecha anime, and plenty more.

If for some reason this has sparked a desire in you to watch more NFL schedule release videos, our friends at SB Nation have the goods. They ranked the best ones from 2019 (the Chargers excelled once again, with a reveal composed entirely of stock footage), 2020 (including the Lions’ Animal Crossing-themed one), and 2021 (the Chargers once again killed it with a PowerPoint-themed video).

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Cozy Grove DLC’s BTS references are smooth like butter(flies)

By Chris Karnadi
2 comments / new

Where to find a Choppa helicopter in Fortnite

By Julia Lee

Jimmy Neutron’s dad tries really hard to be cool in new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

Magic: The Gathering’s first Warhammer 40,000 cards are sufficiently grim, dark

By Charlie Hall

Destiny 2 Xur location and items, May 13-17

By Ryan Gilliam and Austen Goslin

A female video game pioneer was lost to history — until now

By Nicole Carpenter
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon