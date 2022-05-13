 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimmy Neutron’s dad tries really hard to be cool in new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer

Plus Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot and Rocko of Rocko’s Modern Life

By Ana Diaz

Jimmy Neutron’s dad has a bone to pick with you, and he won’t stop until he beats you up. Hugh Neutron, the bumbling father of the boy genius, is rolling into Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, along with two other new faces: Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robot and Rocko from Rocko’s Modern Life.

Publisher GameMill Entertainment announced the DLC characters in a new trailer on Friday. The developers will release a new one each season: Jenny is available now, Hugh will arrive this summer, and Rocko will debut in the fall.

The trailer shows off Jenny’s robotic powers that she used to fight off aliens in My Life as a Teenage Robot. And while we love Jenny, Jimmy’s dad steals the show. In a particularly memorable moment, Hugh rolls onto the scene on a rumbling hog. It just sort of exudes a sort of dad trying too hard to be cool. (Maybe this is why Judy Neutron is so obsessed with him!)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a Super Smash Bros.-esque fighting game starring Nickelodeon franchise characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Garfield, and April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Polygon’s review of the game was lukewarm, but hey, at least there are a few meme references thrown in there.

