The Boys season 3 trailer brings blood, guts, and Jensen Ackles

A new trailer for season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys has dropped, and there’s plenty to dig into. The gang is back, including Antony Starr’s Homelander, Jack Quaid’s Hughie, Karl Urban’s Billy (now with super powers???), and more.

In the trailer, we see glimpses of Homelander’s press tour after the events of season 2 (he’s just a man who fell for the wrong woman, you see, and out of crisis comes change). Billy gets some (temporary) superpowers, and even more of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Not to mention an extraordinary amount of blood and guts to keep you going until the season premiere.

The first trailer for the new season came out in March, giving us our first look at Ackles as the character, who appears to be a Captain America parody of sorts. This season reunites Ackles with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural. Before that first trailer, there was a teaser in July 2021 that parodied Fox News.

It being one of the 19 shows we’re looking forward to this summer, we’ll take as much The Boys as possible — even if it means stomaching the grossest things in the animated spinoff, The Boys: Diabolical.

The Boys season 3 premieres on Prime Video on June 3.