The Iron Giant gets to meet Superman in Warner’s Smash Bros.-like, MultiVersus

Taz and Velma are also here

By Michael McWhertor

Warner Bros. Games’ take on the Smash Bros. formula, MultiVersus, adds three more characters to its crossover roster: the Tasmanian Devil (aka Taz) from Looney Tunes, Velma from Scooby-Doo, and The Iron Giant from the heart-obliterating animated movie of the same name. Please, I do not want to fight The Iron Giant, Warner Bros.

A new cinematic trailer heralds the arrival of those new characters, alongside previously confirmed MultiVersus fighters Batman, Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Garnet from Steven Universe, and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. The Iron Giant even gets to rub shoulders with Superman in that trailer, which remains bittersweet, somehow.

Monday’s new trailer for MultiVersus coincides with the announcement of an open beta coming for the four-player brawler this July. That will be preceded by a closed alpha test for MultiVersus, which runs May 19-27. Interested players can register for a spot in the closed alpha at MultiVersus’ official website.

MultiVersus was announced in November. Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games hope to distinguish MultiVersus from similar games, like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, by releasing the game as free to play, with a team-based 2v2 format. The companies also promise full cross-play support — MultiVersus is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — and “dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons.”

