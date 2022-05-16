Predator prequel Prey shows the right amount of Predator in first teaser trailer

The Predator series is back with a prequel set over 300 years ago. In the first trailer for Prey, which was released on Monday, a Comanche warrior faces off against the galaxy’s deadliest hunter. Prey will be released on Hulu on Aug. 5.

The newest entry in the Predator series follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a Comanche warrior and the latest in a long line of great hunters, who has to protect her people from the Predator, who seems to be hunting them. Based on 20th Century Studio’s description of the movie, it seems that since this is an earlier hunt for the Predator, it and Naru may be on similar ground for their battle to the death.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) and written by Patrick Aison (Wayward Pines, Treadstone). Along with Midthunder, the movie stars a variety of other Native and First Nation actors, including Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal), and newcomer Dakota Beavers.