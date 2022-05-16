 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pixar’s next movie, Elemental, is a melting pot story

What if ... elements had feelings?

By Petrana Radulovic
the world elemental, with each letter in a different color, against a black background. the disney and pixar logos are above it Image: Pixar

Disney announced the title and release date of the next Pixar project on Monday. The movie, Pixar’s 27th feature film, is called Elemental and will be directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur) and produced by Denise Ream (Cars 2). It will arrive June 16, 2023.

Elemental takes place in a world where the four elements (fire, water, land, and air) are alive and live alongside one another. The movie will follow Ember — a fiery young woman — and Wade — a go-with-the-flow guy. In a press release, Sohn says that Elemental is inspired by his childhood growing up in New York City.

“My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx,” he said. “We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams—all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages and beautiful little neighborhoods. That’s what led me to Elemental.

Check out the first piece of concept art below:

a sketch of a water man and a fire woman talking in a city Image: Pixar

