Fall Guys is going free-to-play

The battle royale game is headed to Nintendo Switch and Xbox in June alongside F2P launch

By Michael McWhertor

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the bean-based battle royale game that launched in 2020, is going free-to-play in June, developer Mediatonic announced Monday. Fall Guys will also make its long-awaited debut on new platforms, including Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles, and on the Epic Games Store.

All versions of the game (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X) will support cross-play and cross-progression, using Mediatonic-owner Epic Games’ online services. Fall Guys was originally expected to hit Switch and Xbox in the summer of 2021, but those versions were delayed so Mediatonic could add cross-play features.

Fall Guys’ transition to a free-to-play model will coincide with a new season, titled Free For All, that will feature new challenges and rewards, new events and locations, “major updates to the game’s progression systems,” and a new in-game currency: Show-Bucks. Players can purchase Fall Guys’ season pass with Show-Bucks, but there will also be a free progression track.

Existing players — folks who paid for Fall Guys — will get free cosmetics in a Legacy Pack bundle and the Free For All season pass for investing early in Fall Guys.

An image of Fall Guys’ Legacy Pack cosmetics, including a viking costume and a sausage costume. Image: Mediatonic

Fall Guys’ free-to-play launch, and new console versions of the game, will arrive on June 21.

