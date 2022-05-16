Good news, everyone: Genshin Impact’s Heizou wears a fancy muscle tee

Hoyoverse on Monday revealed the new drip marketing for Genshin Impact’s newest character, Shikanoin Heizou. While new characters regularly come to the free-to-play game, this highly anticipated character’s design surprised fans, and now they can’t stop talking about him.

Shikanoin Heizou (also known as Doushin Shikanoin) is an Anemo character who serves as a detective for the Tenryou Commission in Inazuma. The announcement describes Heizou as “free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.” The release comes with an endorsement from the head of the Kamisato clan himself, Kamisato Ayato, who said, “While [Heizou] is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents.”

"Doushin Shikanoin has admirable wit and insight. While he is unfettered and unrestrained in demeanor, one should not dismiss his talents. The Tenryou Commission is incredibly fortunate to have such a man in their ranks." - Kamisato Ayato#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/lM0HNfZktr — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 16, 2022

Beyond the design, the official Genshin Impact page didn’t reveal all the much. Lumie, a well-established and credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community shared that Heizou would be a catalyst, making him the first male catalyst in the game.

Heizou’s design reveal both surprised and delighted fans. Many fans were expecting to get a character that resembled a male version of the Pyro character Hu Tao, but Hoyoverse ended up taking Heizou in a different direction. He has purple hair, green eyes, and cute freckles, and fans are already all over TikTok on Twitter fawning over the character in videos and fan art.

One TikTok shows a person just sharing their excitement, “Holy fuck he’s GORGEOUS.”

Others have already made fan comics of him. People seem to like his top, which I’ll describe as a fancy muscle tee that’s been cut out completely on the sides.

heizou selling point pic.twitter.com/epmJaoFaUo — lin | GA on pinned (@jerukin) May 16, 2022

Others are excited to get another Anemo boy, who can fit right in with Venti, Xiao, and Kazuha.

Heizou fits the requirements and has to join 4NEMO TO AN5MO!! #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/ieku370RcJ — HYSAOU (@hysaou) May 16, 2022

There are just loads of people excited for another Anemo character.

Welcome to the anemo family pic.twitter.com/TEFeaqEQy7 — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) May 16, 2022

We don’t know his official height yet, but it looks like he might be another short boy as well. Here a comic makes a playful height comparison to another shortie, Xiao.

Hopefully now Kazuha will have a little Anemo buddy to join him Inazuma.

At the moment, Genshin Impact’s next 2.7 update has been delayed and we don’t know when we can expect Heizou in-game. He joins the ranks of other newly announced characters like Yelan and Kuki Shinobu who have yet to join the game as playable characters. Until he arrives, we’ll just have to be content with fan content.