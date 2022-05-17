A second Resident Evil chapter is coming to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a game that balances a cast of original characters with licensed cross-overs, including franchises like Hellraiser, Stranger Things, and Silent Hill. One particularly popular crossover was with the Resident Evil franchise, which brought Nemesis, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and the Raccoon City Police Department to Dead by Daylight. Now, a second Resident Evil chapter is on the way, developer Behaviour Interactive announced Tuesday.

The Killer, Survivor, and potential new map have not been revealed, but the second chapter of Resident Evil content will be called “Project W.” The name of the chapter gives us a hint: Project W, in the Resident Evil canon, is the project that started the Progenitor virus, but more importantly it’s the origin of long-time bad boy (and secret clone) Albert Wesker. An upcoming Netflix series is all about the Wesker family drama, and he’s been a long-time antagonist in the series, only thwarted by the very large Chris Redfield.

This is also the first time a franchise has had two chapters in Dead by Daylight. There are “legendary skins” that offer different takes on a character. For instance, players can purchase a Cheryl Mason legendary skin that turns the Silent Hill 3 protagonist into Lisa Garland, the nurse from Silent Hill. But this will be the first time we see unique characters with their own Perks and play styles. Project W is set to be released before the end of 2022, and we can expect more information in the coming months. First, players will have to contend with the Dredge in the next Chapter update, Roots of Dread.