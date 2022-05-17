Spider-Man director Jon Watts making a new Star Wars tween adventure for Disney Plus

A new Star Wars TV series is in development for Disney Plus helmed by Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and it’s two Tom Holland-starring sequels, according to a new report from Vanity Fair. The untitled series is described as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”

In other words, it would likely draw inspiration from the likes of The Goonies, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Gremlins, and Back of the Future. According to Vanity Fair — which has a larger look at the future of Star Wars television and films — four children, ages 11 to 12, are set to star.

The untitled TV series, which has the working title Grammar Rodeo, is said to be set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett — well before Lucasfilm’s sequel trilogy. Watts’ screenwriting partner on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Chris Ford, is co-writing the show.

Lucasfilm has plenty of Star Wars TV series on its slate, including the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus later this month, Andor this summer, and season 3 of The Mandalorian due “late 2022 or early 2023.” Then there’s Ahsoka, which just started filming with Rosario Dawson returning in her Jedi role, and The Acolyte, the Leslye Headland-led series set roughly 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. So, yes, there’s a lot of Star Wars coming to your TV soon.

As for Watts, he was once tapped to direct a new movie based on Marvel’s Fantastic Four, but dropped out of the film in April. Now we know why.