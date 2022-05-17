Jurassic World Evolution 2, Vampire Survivors lead Xbox Game Pass in May

Twelve more games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for the back half of May, Microsoft announced Tuesday on the Xbox Wire, Five of those games are available starting Tuesday: Sam Barlow’s Her Story, Frontier’s Jurassic World Evolution 2, EA’s Skate, Origame Digital’s Umurangi Generation, and a game preview of Sunny Side Up’s Little Witch in the Woods.

Her Story, the full-motion video mystery game, is available on Windows PC, while dinosaur management in Jurassic World Evolution 2 and standout indie photography game Umurangi Generation are available on console, cloud, and Windows PC. The special edition of Umurangi Generation originally launched in June 2021 on Nintendo Switch, and its official Xbox release day is Tuesday.

Little Witch in the Woods is coming to console and Windows PC, while Skate will be available to play via cloud gaming.

The rest of May’s lineup, which includes reverse-bullet hell chaos in Vampire Survivors, will roll out throughout the rest of the month.

Here’s the full list:

Her Story (PC) — May 17

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 17

Little Witch in the Woods (Console and PC) — May 17

Skate (Cloud) — May 17

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 17

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 19

Vampire Survivors (PC) — May 19

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, PC) — May 24

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) — May 24

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) — May 26

Cricket 22 (PC) — May 27

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, PC) — May 27

These 12 games are in addition to the ones announced in early May: Citizen Sleeper, Loot River, and others.

Seven games will leave the subscription service as these new additions rotate in. EA Sports NHL 20, Farming Simulator 19, Knockout City, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, Superhot Mind Control Delete, and Yes Your Grace are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on May 31.