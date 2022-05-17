 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Hemsworth runs a futuristic jail in Netflix’s Spiderhead

And he sports an American accent

By Petrana Radulovic

In Netflix’s Spiderhead, Chris Hemsworth plays brilliant visionary Steve Abesti, who runs a futuristic penitentiary. At Spiderhead, instead of being locked up, the inmates are free to roam the stark white hallways — before Steve tosses them into a glass room and pumps ’em full of drugs that supposedly aid their redemption.

Two inmates, Jeff and Lizzy, played by Miles Teller (Whiplash) and Jurnee Smollet (Birds of Prey), form a connection that tests the drug-loaded method. In the trailer, we see Steve pushing the limits over and over, as patients fight each other, writhe in pain, have sex with one another, and exhibit other increasingly chaotic behaviors. Steve watches all of this with nothing but excitement for his unorthodox methods.

Based on a short story by George Saunders (aptly titled ‘Escape from Spiderhead), Spiderhead comes from director Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick), with a script by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland).

Spiderhead hits Netflix on June 17.

