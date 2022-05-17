 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New She-Hulk trailer flexes muscles, jokes

You might like her when she’s angry

By Pete Volk

The latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ MCU show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, giving us a more in-depth look at Tatiana Maslany as the super strong lawyer. In it, we get a glimpse at her initial transformation, aided by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as well as her life outside of She-Hulking it, including some mixed results in the online dating world (make sure to stick around to the end of the trailer). It’s also the first solid look we’ve had at what She-Hulk will look like on-screen.

As expected with any MCU vehicle, there are plenty of quips in the trailer, like “I’m not a superhero. That’s for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason.”

Also appearing: Tim Roth, reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, the antagonist of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (notably not starring Mark Ruffalo).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere August 17 on Disney Plus. The show is written by television veteran Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) and will be directed by Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and award-winning short film director Anu Valia.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Popular Yu-Gi-Oh card unbanned after 17 years

By Ana Diaz

Twitch users can finally credit emote artists

By Nicole Carpenter

Arma 4 announced, but its ‘preview’ game Arma Reforger is out now

By Nicole Carpenter

A second Resident Evil chapter is coming to Dead by Daylight

By Cass Marshall
4 comments / new

Dead by Daylight: Hooked on You is the dating sims fans have demanded

By Cass Marshall
2 comments / new

Dead by Daylight’s next Killer is a big, bony bogeyman

By Cass Marshall

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon