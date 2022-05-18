 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rick and Morty is getting a new anime spinoff series

The 10-episode spinoff will cover stories from the series with a very different style

By Austen Goslin
Rick and Morty: The Anime poster Image: WarnerMedia

Rick and Morty are headed for a different kind of animation in the series’ newest spinoff. Rick and Morty: The Anime was announced by WarnerMedia on Wednesday, and the series is now in production and will ultimately air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will span 10 episodes and be directed by Tower of God director Takashi Sano. Sano has worked with Adult Swim on the series in the past, directing both of its previous anime shorts, “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” Animation for the series will be handled by Telecom Animation Film (Shenmue the Animation, Tower of God), the same studio that animated those shorts.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano says in a news release. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception.” He adds, “I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

There’s no word yet on when Rick and Morty: The Anime will be released.

