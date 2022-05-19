 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Umbrella Academy enters the multiverse in the first trailer for season 3

New, 3 comments

Meet the Sparrow Academy

By Petrana Radulovic

Parallel universes are all the rage these days, and in the next season of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings will find themselves face-to-face with an alternate 2019. In this version, they were never adopted by enigmatic millionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Instead, he adopted seven different individuals, who are now dubbed the Sparrow Academy.

In the first trailer for season 3, we see both versions of the Hargreeves siblings clash with each other. As it turns out, the Hargreeves siblings may have created a time paradox. Oops! It’s Hargreeves versus Hargreeves, though the original siblings have to be careful about possibly running into their alternate timeline selves.

Returning to the cast are Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor. They will be joined by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David, who will play the alternate Hargreeves siblings. Justin Min returns as Ben — but the suave, confident, and most importantly alive Ben in this universe.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Little Witch in the Woods potion and candy recipe list

By Julia Lee

Batman: Everybody Lies is a big improvement on the Detective board game formula

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

Marvel Snap is a new card game from ex-Hearthstone devs

By Matt Leone
2 comments / new

Riverdale ending with season 7

By Austen Goslin
6 comments / new

‘Ultra Instinct’ Shaggy was an early, obvious pick for WB’s MultiVersus, creators say

By Michael McWhertor
12 comments / new

Battlefield 2042 patch gets rid of ‘chaotic’ 128-player Breakthrough

By Owen S. Good
3 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon