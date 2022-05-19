The Umbrella Academy enters the multiverse in the first trailer for season 3

Parallel universes are all the rage these days, and in the next season of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings will find themselves face-to-face with an alternate 2019. In this version, they were never adopted by enigmatic millionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Instead, he adopted seven different individuals, who are now dubbed the Sparrow Academy.

In the first trailer for season 3, we see both versions of the Hargreeves siblings clash with each other. As it turns out, the Hargreeves siblings may have created a time paradox. Oops! It’s Hargreeves versus Hargreeves, though the original siblings have to be careful about possibly running into their alternate timeline selves.

Returning to the cast are Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Aidan Gallagher as Five, and Elliot Page as Viktor. They will be joined by Justin Cornwell (Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey), Britne Oldford (Hunters), Jake Epstein (Suits), Genesis Rodriguez (Big Hero 6), and Cazzie David, who will play the alternate Hargreeves siblings. Justin Min returns as Ben — but the suave, confident, and most importantly alive Ben in this universe.

The Umbrella Academy returns to Netflix on June 22.