Three Thousand Years of Longing trailer brings George Miller back to the movies

‘There is no story about wishing that is not a cautionary tale’

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan

It’s been a long, long wait since Mad Max: Fury Road dropped our jaws and boggled our collective minds in 2015, but George Miller’s follow-up to a generational classic is finally getting closer. The trailer for his next movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing, is out now, giving us the first real look we’ve had of the Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton vehicle.

Details on the film up until now have been scant, aside from it being an adaptation of A.S. Byatt’s 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.” Three Thousands Years of Longing stars Swinton as Alithea Binnie, a lonely scholar who, while on a trip to Istanbul, accidentally summons a djinn (Idris Elba) that offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

The trailer gives us lots of explosive imagery (literally and figuratively) and vibrant colors. The whole thing is a trip — there’s a good reason this is one of our most anticipated movies of the summer.

Three Thousand Years of Longing isn’t the only film Miller has been working on in the past seven years. The director is also set to direct a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa alongside Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is set to premiere in theaters on Aug. 31.

